Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Tucson-Based Auto Dealership Opens Car ADAS Calibration Center

AirPro Diagnostics and Car ADAS Solutions announced that an affiliate of O’Rielly Chevrolet will open an ADAS calibration center to serve the Tucson and Southern Arizona markets.

Sean Donohue Back as Publisher of BodyShop Business

After a short hiatus to focus on brand-building initiatives at Babcox Media, Sean Donohue has returned as publisher of BodyShop Business.

Focus Advisors Assesses Collision Response to COVID-19

Focus Advisors says there were two different responses from collision repairers to COVID-19: resilience and realization.

G&C Auto Body, Allstate and PPG Donate Three Recycled Rides to California Families

Three Northern California recipients were recently presented refurbished vehicles thanks to the NABC, Allstate, G&C Auto Body and PPG.

Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

Vidal-Brown comes to Caliber most recently from G6 Hospitality, where she led HR strategy, business transformation and internal communications as chief HR and communications officer.

