Top 5 Stories of the Week

Sell Your Shop or Stay in the Game: Both Sides Tell a Story

As a business owner, it can be difficult to make a decision without understanding all the aspects of a problem.

Read more here.

Snap-on Introduces CT9010 Cordless Impact Wrench Kit

Snap-on’s new CT9010 18V 3/8″ Drive Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench Kit is designed for the heaviest applications that demand consistent high performance.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 1

Jason Stahl discusses the first steps you need to take when a vehicle comes into your shop that you suspect has ADAS systems.

Read more here.

Fix Auto Sierra Vista Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of Fix Auto Sierra Vista in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Enters Colorado Market

Crash Champions has acquired Auto Collision Experts and Karas Auto Body to give the MSO a presence in the Front Range corridor.

Read more here.