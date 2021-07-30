Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

CARSTAR Chicagoland Showcases Collision Jobs at Career Fair

CARSTAR recently hosted a booth at the Lincoln Technical Vocational College Career Fair to showcase careers in collision repair.

Crash Champions Acquires Anderson-Behel Body Shop

This is the company’s first expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area after initially entering the Northern California market last month.

AkzoNobel, Mercedes Extend Partnership in China and Indonesia

AkzoNobel will continue to be a recommended supplier of vehicle refinish products and services in China and a preferred partner in Indonesia.

STRSW: Hitting the Spot

Understanding why squeeze-type resistance spot welding is becoming the preferred/required attachment method of OEMs is imperative to help ensure a complete, safe and quality repair.

Milwaukee Adds Deep Organizer to PACKOUT Modular Storage System

This new organizer provides users with another versatile and durable solution for storing large fittings and accessories.

