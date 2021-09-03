Top 5 Stories of the Week

Milwaukee Introduces New Hands-Free Underbody Light
The M12 Underbody Light provides users with a strong magnetic base and dual rotation points, delivering directional lighting, hands-free work and unmatched maneuverability.
Read more here.
ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in Downtown LA
ProColor Collision has launched a new shop location in Los Angeles, formerly known as Lucky Auto Body and Repair Shop.
Read more here.
Heavy-Duty Collision Comes to Cleveland!
In September, yet another collision event is coming to Cleveland: the HD Repair Forum, an event dedicated to serving those involved in the collision repair work of large, heavy-duty vehicles.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Enters Idaho Market
Crash Champions has entered the Idaho market by acquiring Coachman Auto Body.
Read more here.
CCG Partners with Elitek for Diagnostic Solutions
Elitek will provide CCG affiliates with mobile on-site vehicle diagnostics and calibration, including mobile reflashing, programming and diagnostics using OE diagnostic software and vehicle interfaces.
Read more here.