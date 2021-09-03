Connect with us

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Milwaukee Introduces New Hands-Free Underbody Light

The M12 Underbody Light provides users with a strong magnetic base and dual rotation points, delivering directional lighting, hands-free work and unmatched maneuverability.

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in Downtown LA

ProColor Collision has launched a new shop location in Los Angeles, formerly known as Lucky Auto Body and Repair Shop.

Heavy-Duty Collision Comes to Cleveland!

In September, yet another collision event is coming to Cleveland: the HD Repair Forum, an event dedicated to serving those involved in the collision repair work of large, heavy-duty vehicles.

Crash Champions Enters Idaho Market

Crash Champions has entered the Idaho market by acquiring Coachman Auto Body.

CCG Partners with Elitek for Diagnostic Solutions

Elitek will provide CCG affiliates with mobile on-site vehicle diagnostics and calibration, including mobile reflashing, programming and diagnostics using OE diagnostic software and vehicle interfaces.

