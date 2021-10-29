Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

This family of net abrasives is designed to help reduce dust in the air from sanding.

Auto Body Insurance Mysteries Solved!

Eight of the most common misconceptions auto body shop owners have about their insurance policies.

BendPak Introduces LITESTIX Hands-Free Light

BendPak has introduced new LITESTIX, a bright, versatile LED work light powered by a rechargeable lithium battery so it’s completely portable.

NABC Launches New Drive Out Distraction Program

The NABC has launched a revamped NABC Drive Out Distraction program to help combat distracted driving among drivers of all ages.

1Collision Continues Expansion in Washington, Maryland

1Collision has announced the addition of Center Collision in Tacoma, Wash., and Sudden Impact, an MSO in Glen Burnie, Md.

