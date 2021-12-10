 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Axalta Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision Enters Texas and N.Y. Markets, Expands in Minnesota

1Collision announced the addition of Bebrick Collision Care Center in Waco, Texas, Countryside Body Shop in Alexandria, Minn., and Northern Boulevard Collision in Great Neck, N.Y.

Read more here.

PPG Launches PPG Deltron NXT Refinish System

Major features incorporated in the system include more than 30 new toners that comprise the latest liquid pearls and effects pigments as well as new black toners.

Read more here.

Beta Tools Introduces New Three-Drawer Tool Cart

The C50S three-drawer service tool cart is manufactured in Italy and comes in three colors: orange, gray and red.

Read more here.

Car-O-Liner Introduces New CDR1 Workstation

The CDR1 workstation contains all the equipment and materials needed to perform light-to-medium collision damage repair quickly and efficiently.

Read more here.

Axalta Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Axalta announced it has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2022 by Newsweek magazine.

Watch here.

