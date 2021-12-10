Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

1Collision announced the addition of Bebrick Collision Care Center in Waco, Texas, Countryside Body Shop in Alexandria, Minn., and Northern Boulevard Collision in Great Neck, N.Y.

PPG Launches PPG Deltron NXT Refinish System

Major features incorporated in the system include more than 30 new toners that comprise the latest liquid pearls and effects pigments as well as new black toners.

Beta Tools Introduces New Three-Drawer Tool Cart

The C50S three-drawer service tool cart is manufactured in Italy and comes in three colors: orange, gray and red.

Car-O-Liner Introduces New CDR1 Workstation

The CDR1 workstation contains all the equipment and materials needed to perform light-to-medium collision damage repair quickly and efficiently.

Axalta Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Axalta announced it has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2022 by Newsweek magazine.

