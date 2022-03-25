 Top 5 Stories of the Week
on

PPG Names ColorVision 2021 Platinum Distributor of the Year

on

Events of the Week

on

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

PPG Names ColorVision 2021 Platinum Distributor of the Year

Events of the Week

Consolidator Report

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Introduces M12 Mounting Fan

The M12 Mounting Fan is a versatile and ergonomic personal air movement solution that gives users the ability to work in a breathable, more comfortable environment.

Read more here.

5 Smart Financial Moves Every Body Shop Should Make in 2022

These five things will help collision repair facilities create a solid foundation for managing their finances.

Read more here.

Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

SEMA applauds Kansas lawmakers for passing H.B. 2594 as a critical step forward in protecting the rights of restorers and owners of classic vehicles in the state.

Read more here.

Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards

Maaco announced it has taken home 10 awards for the 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards.

Read more here.

NORTHEAST Show Delivers Crowded Show Floor, Full Classes

More than 3,000 industry professionals flocked to the 45th annual NORTHEAST Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Read more here.

Events: Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

News: Repairify Completed 12.4 Million Diagnostic Scans in 2021

Legislation: Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Celebrates Franchisee for Women’s History Month

