Top 5 Stories of the Week
Milwaukee Introduces M12 Mounting Fan
The M12 Mounting Fan is a versatile and ergonomic personal air movement solution that gives users the ability to work in a breathable, more comfortable environment.
Read more here.
5 Smart Financial Moves Every Body Shop Should Make in 2022
These five things will help collision repair facilities create a solid foundation for managing their finances.
Read more here.
Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation
SEMA applauds Kansas lawmakers for passing H.B. 2594 as a critical step forward in protecting the rights of restorers and owners of classic vehicles in the state.
Read more here.
Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards
Maaco announced it has taken home 10 awards for the 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards.
Read more here.
NORTHEAST Show Delivers Crowded Show Floor, Full Classes
More than 3,000 industry professionals flocked to the 45th annual NORTHEAST Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.
Read more here.