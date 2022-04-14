Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Body Repair: The Cost of Doing Business

Accepting the payor’s explanation that a service you provide is “the cost of doing business” just may become the cost of you going out of business!

NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Vermont

NOVUS Glass has welcomed a new franchise, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans, Vermont, to its growing network of advanced glass repair and replacement centers in the U.S.

AirPro Diagnostics Expands Relationship with Nissan

AirPro Diagnostics has expanded its relationship with Nissan North America to further service its network of certified collision repair facilities.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides to Missouri Families

Crash Champions, along with the NABC, GEICO and Enterprise, donated refurbished vehicles to two Springfield, Mo., recipients via the Recycled Rides program.

PPG Introduces OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Featuring a time-saving, one-coat application, the single-component undercoat eliminates the need to apply a sealer by providing exceptional topcoat adhesion to uncoated bumpers, fascias and other automotive plastics.