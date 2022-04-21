Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Repairers don’t think about it, but there is liability associated with paint that could land them in court as defendants.

Read more here.

eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show

In the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges, the show debuts a line of “Re-Concept cars,” assembled in partnership with some of the industry’s top builders and biggest stars.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Tool Opens New Engineering Office in Chicago

The new location will serve as an engineering design and innovation space to accommodate the company’s continued investments in new technology.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Offers Pry Bars for Individual Sale

Milwaukee Tool announced it will be offering the pry bars in its current four-piece pry bar set as individual products.

Read more here.

NORTHEAST Panel Tackles How to Collect What You’re Worth

Veteran industry journalist Joel Gausten moderated as panelists delved into the reasons for labor rate suppression and how shops can circumvent insurer interference.

Read more here.