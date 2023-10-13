 Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 9.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Shaping the Future: FIX Network’s 2023 Global Conference

After four years, franchisees from around the world come together again to envision the future of the network.

Western N.Y. Entrepreneurs Named CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year

Jon Rowcroft and David Snell of CARSTAR Collision of Amherst, POW Collision CARSTAR and CARSTAR Eastern Hills took home the honor.

Classic Collision Acquires Three Locations in N.C.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of three-store MSO CarSmart Collision Repair in North Carolina.

Jerry’s Abra Wins Franchisee of the Year

Longtime Abra owners Geri and Jerry Kottschade took home the Abra Franchisee of the Year award.

Fix Auto USA Awards Franchisee of the Year

Vatche Derderian, a California-based entrepreneur and owner of four Fix Auto USA franchises, has been named the Fix Auto USA Franchisee of the Year for 2023.

Fix Auto USA Honors SoCal Owner with Rookie of the Year Award

John Banh, who has grown his operation to four Fix Auto USA collision repair locations throughout Southern California, was named Rookie of the Year.

Wichita MSO Wins CARSTAR Community Champions Award

Raymond Rose and A.J. Pickering, owners of three CARSTAR stores in the Wichita, Kansas area, were recently honored with the CARSTAR Community Champions award at the Driven Brands U.S. Collision Conference.

News

John Bean Releases New Video on ADAS Floor Levelness

John Bean has released a new video demonstrating how important floor levelness is for accurate ADAS calibrations.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

John Bean has released a new video demonstrating how important floor levelness is for accurate ADAS calibrations and also highlighting its Tru-Point ADAS tool that includes a unique true-floor level compensation feature.

“ADAS systems rely on precise measurements and angles to function correctly," said Jordan Krebs, product manager for John Bean. "Any deviation from the recommended specifications can result in an inaccurate calibration. If the floor is not level, the vehicle’s position and orientation can be affected, resulting in errors in the calibration process. Tru-Point’s cameras automatically calculate target height requirements and inform the user when to adjust the height of the target to be in the perfect field of view of the camera while moving the equipment and target stands around the vehicle.” 

SEMA Show to Showcase Strength of Automotive Aftermarket

The 2023 SEMA Show is forecasted to return to historic levels when it comes to the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABAT to Hold Webinar on ADAS

Attendees of the Oct. 25 webinar will have a chance to win an ADAS package worth over $20K.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by the Dec. 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AirPro’s Auggie Calibrations Meet NHTSA Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and proven to meet NHTSA requirements for a complete and safe repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Red Carpet Awards Set for Tuesday Night at SEMA Show

The Red Carpet Awards event features the most prestigious awards and recognitions in the collision industry from notable industry organizations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Shaping the Future: FIX Network’s 2023 Global Conference

After four years, franchisees from around the world come together again to envision the future of the network.

By Meagan Kusek
Western N.Y. Entrepreneurs Named CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year

Jon Rowcroft and David Snell of CARSTAR Collision of Amherst, POW Collision CARSTAR and CARSTAR Eastern Hills took home the honor.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket Announced

SEMA Show exhibitors have voted on the top trend-setting vehicles in the automotive aftermarket.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers