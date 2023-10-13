Consolidator Report

Shaping the Future: FIX Network’s 2023 Global Conference

After four years, franchisees from around the world come together again to envision the future of the network.

Western N.Y. Entrepreneurs Named CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year

Jon Rowcroft and David Snell of CARSTAR Collision of Amherst, POW Collision CARSTAR and CARSTAR Eastern Hills took home the honor.

Classic Collision Acquires Three Locations in N.C.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of three-store MSO CarSmart Collision Repair in North Carolina.

Jerry’s Abra Wins Franchisee of the Year

Longtime Abra owners Geri and Jerry Kottschade took home the Abra Franchisee of the Year award.

Fix Auto USA Awards Franchisee of the Year

Vatche Derderian, a California-based entrepreneur and owner of four Fix Auto USA franchises, has been named the Fix Auto USA Franchisee of the Year for 2023.

Fix Auto USA Honors SoCal Owner with Rookie of the Year Award

John Banh, who has grown his operation to four Fix Auto USA collision repair locations throughout Southern California, was named Rookie of the Year.

Wichita MSO Wins CARSTAR Community Champions Award

Raymond Rose and A.J. Pickering, owners of three CARSTAR stores in the Wichita, Kansas area, were recently honored with the CARSTAR Community Champions award at the Driven Brands U.S. Collision Conference.

