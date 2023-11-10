Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Recognizes U.S. Service Members, Veterans

Crash Champions has announced a weeklong salute to U.S. service members, veterans and their families in advance of Veterans Day.

Crash Champions CEO Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of Year

This honor follows Ebert’s selection as a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June.

Maaco Convention to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The convention is themed “The Future of Better” and will be held Nov. 7-10 at Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort.

Fix Network Experiences Huge Growth in Saudi Arabia Market

Fix Network has made significant strides in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023.

