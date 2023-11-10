 Consolidator Report

Consolidators

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 6.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Recognizes U.S. Service Members, Veterans

Crash Champions has announced a weeklong salute to U.S. service members, veterans and their families in advance of Veterans Day.

Read more here.

Crash Champions CEO Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of Year

This honor follows Ebert’s selection as a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June.

Read more here.

Maaco Convention to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The convention is themed “The Future of Better” and will be held Nov. 7-10 at Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort.

Read more here.

Fix Network Experiences Huge Growth in Saudi Arabia Market

Fix Network has made significant strides in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023. 

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Greater Memphis Area

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of 3A Collision in Bartlett, Tenn., and Oakland, Tenn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of 3A Collision in Bartlett, Tenn., and Oakland, Tenn.

3A Collision has serviced the Greater Memphis area for many years with a stress-free repair process. Both locations have worked hard to ensure the highest level of customer service experience, as being awarded Memphis Most Community’s Choice Award winner.

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

Classic Collision Adds First Location in Memphis, Tenn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

Driven Brands Recognizes 20th Anniversary of CARSTAR MSO

Tom Martin, owner of Sidney Body CARSTAR, Troy CARSTAR and Piqua CARSTAR, recently reached his 20th year of service as a CARSTAR franchisee.

Caliber Names New Senior VP for Caliber Auto Glass

Troy Mason brings to Caliber an impressive background, most recently as the president and CEO of TechnaGlass Inc. for over 28 years.

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 30.

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 23.

ProColor Collision Appoints New Director of Franchising

Phillip Gallimore has 16 years of experience in the automotive insurance industry with GEICO and 10 years in the motorcycle industry.

CARSTAR Ranks 62nd in Franchise Times Top 400

CARSTAR was the top collision repair company for the overall automotive category again in 2023.

