Consolidator Report

Classic Collision Reaches 250 Locations

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three Colorado shops: Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning.

Caliber’s Technician Program Graduates 1,000 Apprentices

Caliber’s Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) has recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating 1,000 apprentices, with an additional 2,000 currently enrolled.

Maaco Convention Celebrates Top Award Winners

At the first night of the 2023 Maaco Convention, Maaco honored those franchise partners who excelled in key performance categories.

Crash Champions Expands in Washington

Crash Champions has announced continued expansion across the state of Washington with the acquisition of Queen City Auto Rebuild.

ProColor Collision Expands in California

ProColor Collision continues its growth in California with its newest location in Sun Valley, ProColor Collision Sun Valley.

