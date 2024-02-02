Consolidator Report

Classic Collision Adds Three New Locations in Florida Panhandle

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop in Marianna and Panama City Beach, Fla.

Glaser’s Collision Centers Opens Fifth Location

Glaser’s Collision Centers has acquired Oldham Collision in Crestwood, Ky., the fifth location for the 38-year-old business.

Puget Collision MSO Group Reaches Over 50 Stores

Joe Morella would have never pictured the path he has taken to becoming the owner of over 50 CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA locations.

Driven Brands Collision Group Celebrates $5M Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Milestone

Franchisees, vendor partners and industry leaders help advance cystic fibrosis research, advocacy, and care through its support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Continental Auto Parts Acquires Pro Parts Center

Pro Parts Center is a leading distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to MSOs and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma

Auto Glass Now Helps Denver Children in Need

Auto Glass Now’s Lakewood, Colo., location recently helped deliver toys and gifts to more than 18,000 underprivileged children across Colorado.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to U.S. Army Veteran

Crash Champions and Allstate recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours of duty overseas.

