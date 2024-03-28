Consolidator Report

Kinderhook Acquires Kaizen Collision

Kaizen Auto Care is a full-service collision repair chain with 48 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada.

Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho.

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, who both served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

Crash Champions Expands in Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho.

