Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 25.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Kinderhook Acquires Kaizen Collision

Kaizen Auto Care is a full-service collision repair chain with 48 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho.

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, who both served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Read more here.

Dent Wizard Hires New Senior VP of Strategic Growth & Development

Adrian Gonzalez will be charged with driving growth through mergers and acquisitions.

Dent Wizard International announced that it recently hired Adrian Gonzalez as senior vice president of strategic growth and development.

In his new role, Gonzalez will work with Vice President Terry Koebbe, Director of Acquisition Integration Thomas Rutherford, and Real Estate Specialist Kacie Mink to drive growth through mergers and acquisitions, as well as implement a systematic approach to real estate and fixed shop operations. Gonzalez will report to Dent Wizard CFO Bryan Wynn.

