News: Edmunds Forecasts 15.2 Million New Vehicles Will Be Sold in 2022
News
Consolidator Report
Crash Champions Expands in Mountain, Pacific Northwest States
Crash Champions, LLC has announced several acquisitions across Montana and Colorado while solidifying its growing footprint in the Pacific Northwest with another acquisition in the Spokane metro area.
Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida
Crash Champions announced the closing of five acquisitions across Florida, adding 12 new locations to the company’s growing footprint in the state.
Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters in Contest
Through the “12 Days of Paint Jobs” competition, Maaco searched its network for the painter who could best create a holiday scene on a hood donated by LKQ.
Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida
Classic Collision, LLC has announced the acquisition of Therber Collision Center in Cocoa, Fla.
Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event
Crash Champions hosted an NABC FREE event for Chicago-area fire departments including New Lenox, Frankfort and Mokena.
Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Resident
Crash Champions, the NABC, GEICO and Enterprise donated a refurbished 2017 Ford Fusion to a deserving Broward County, Fla., man in an event deemed the Holiday Rideaway.
