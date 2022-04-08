Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new location with the opening of Classic Collision Uvalde in Uvalde, Texas.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops

Classic Collision announced it has acquired Crystal Lake Automotive in Burnsville and Lakeville, Minn.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

Crash Champions, LLC has expanded its West Coast footprint through the acquisition of Artistic Auto Body in Portland, Blackstone Collision in Seattle and Len’s Auto Body in San Diego.