BodyShop Business

Consolidator Report

Inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show a Big Success

Sherwin-Williams Debuts Collision Core e-Solution for Business

Podcasts of the Week
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision Grows in Texas

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new location with the opening of Classic Collision Uvalde in Uvalde, Texas.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops

Classic Collision announced it has acquired Crystal Lake Automotive in Burnsville and Lakeville, Minn.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

Crash Champions, LLC has expanded its West Coast footprint through the acquisition of Artistic Auto Body in Portland, Blackstone Collision in Seattle and Len’s Auto Body in San Diego.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Enters Oregon Market

Crash Champions announced that it has entered the Portland market through the acquisition of Artistic Auto Body.

Read more here.

Capital Paint and Refinish Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Capital Paint & Refinish and Capital Equipment has joined the Wesco Team.

Read more here.

