Events: Inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show a Big Success
News
Consolidator Report
Classic Collision Grows in Texas
Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new location with the opening of Classic Collision Uvalde in Uvalde, Texas.
Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops
Classic Collision announced it has acquired Crystal Lake Automotive in Burnsville and Lakeville, Minn.
Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion
Crash Champions, LLC has expanded its West Coast footprint through the acquisition of Artistic Auto Body in Portland, Blackstone Collision in Seattle and Len’s Auto Body in San Diego.
Capital Paint and Refinish Joins Wesco Group
Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Capital Paint & Refinish and Capital Equipment has joined the Wesco Team.
