 Consolidator Report
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Consolidator Report

on

New Products of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Streamline Collision in California Joins 1Collision
Advertisement

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 2

Will a 33-year-old Cadillac EVEN START?

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set

Transtar Autobody Technologies' Paladin Industrial Coatings feature unique primers, bases, tinters and binders that work together seamlessly to allow Paladin to meet a range of requirements.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: New Products of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

Video: Paladin Industrial Coatings: 339 Epoxy Primer Base

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions Expands in South Carolina

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Louie & Son’s Body Shop, a single repair center in Charleston, S.C.

Read more here.

Warrensburg Collision Adds Four More Locations

Collision Leaders now has five locations in Missouri: Sedalia, Higginsville, Odessa and Grain Valley, as well as their flagship location in Warrensburg.

Read more here.

Fix Auto USA to Hold Conference After Two-Year Hiatus

The Fix Auto USA family is convening once again Oct. 2-4 for the 2022 Fix Auto conference at Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Lakewood Auto Collision in Florida

Crash Champions announced that it has acquired Lakewood Auto Collision, a single repair center in Bradenton, Fla.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Nationwide Auto Body in Schaumburg, Ill.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of International Auto Body in Ocala, Fla.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in South Carolina

News: GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection

News: SEMA Launch Pad Announces Top Five Finalists

Consolidators: Warrensburg Collision Adds Four More Locations

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business