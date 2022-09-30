Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Louie & Son’s Body Shop, a single repair center in Charleston, S.C.

Warrensburg Collision Adds Four More Locations

Collision Leaders now has five locations in Missouri: Sedalia, Higginsville, Odessa and Grain Valley, as well as their flagship location in Warrensburg.

Fix Auto USA to Hold Conference After Two-Year Hiatus

The Fix Auto USA family is convening once again Oct. 2-4 for the 2022 Fix Auto conference at Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego.