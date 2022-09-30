News: New Products of the Week
News
Consolidator Report
Crash Champions Expands in South Carolina
Crash Champions announced it has acquired Louie & Son’s Body Shop, a single repair center in Charleston, S.C.
Read more here.
Warrensburg Collision Adds Four More Locations
Collision Leaders now has five locations in Missouri: Sedalia, Higginsville, Odessa and Grain Valley, as well as their flagship location in Warrensburg.
Read more here.
Fix Auto USA to Hold Conference After Two-Year Hiatus
The Fix Auto USA family is convening once again Oct. 2-4 for the 2022 Fix Auto conference at Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Acquires Lakewood Auto Collision in Florida
Crash Champions announced that it has acquired Lakewood Auto Collision, a single repair center in Bradenton, Fla.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois
Crash Champions announced it has acquired Nationwide Auto Body in Schaumburg, Ill.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Expands in Florida
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of International Auto Body in Ocala, Fla.
Read more here.