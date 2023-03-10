Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Expands in Pacific Northwest

Crash Champions has opened the doors to its 30th location in the state of Washington.

Read more here.

Safelite Group Acquires Mark’s Mobile Glass

The combined businesses will work together to grow a successful business offering vehicle glass repair and replacement and recalibration services to Missouri customers.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Celebrates Female Team Members

Crash Champions has launched a month-long multimedia campaign that celebrates women from across the organization.

Read more here.

Auto Glass Now Opens Three New Locations

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of three new facilities in Belleville, N.J., Collegeville, Pa., and Lynbrook, N.Y.

Read more here.

CIECA Announces Classic Collision as New Corporate Member

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Classic Collision was established in 1983 with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty.

Read more here.