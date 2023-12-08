Events of the Week

WIN Conference Registration Now Open

This year’s conference, themed “Dream Out Loud”, will be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

NORTHEAST 2024 Attendee Badge Registration Now Open

Individuals can now start registering for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show to be held March 15-17, 2024 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

NABC to Host Three Golf Fundraisers in 2024

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC.

CIF Announces 13th Annual Cocktails for a Cause

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis.

Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

The fundraiser, which will be held Jan. 20, 2024 from 1-5 p.m., will benefit Central Pennsylvania area collision programs.

