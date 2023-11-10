New Products of the Week

INDASA Launches New E-Series Pro X Smart Repair Kit

The INDASA Group has launched the E-Series PRO X Smart Repair Kit, a new dimension to machine sanding and polishing.

Snap-on Showcases Red, White and Blue Products This Veterans Day

In recognition of Veterans Day, Snap-on is highlighting a couple of its products that come in patriotic colors.

Axalta Introduces Iris Mix Automated Mixing Machine

The Irus Mix is a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry.

Snap-on Launches New CT9038 Impact Wrench

The CT9038 18 V 3/8″ Drive MonsterLithium Cordless Impact Wrench delivers unmatched power and access in a new compact design.

INDASA Introduces Rhynogrip Mesh Line

The new Rhynogrip Mesh Line is an open mesh structure abrasive set to redefine the sanding experience by maximizing productivity and eliminating dust.

Rotary Debuts All-Vehicle Lift Arms at SEMA Show

The new arms are designed to make it easier for auto pros to correctly spot and lift nearly any vehicle make and model — including next-generation EVs — using a single lift.

