New Products of the Week - BodyShop Business

BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA Expo

The Octa-Flex is a radical new two-post lift design that features two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

Polyvance Releases Compression Roller for Plastic Welds

Polyvance’s new 6144 Compression Roller reduces the finishing time and improves the strength of plastic welds.

Kent Automotive Introduces Triac ST Heat Gun

The Triac ST professional heat gun that is ideal for professional welding, shrinking and molding various thermoplastics when repairing plastic car parts.

Polyvance Releases New Airless Welding Tip

Polyvance’s new 6033 Scimitar Welding Tip is designed to weld plastic with flat welding strips using an airless plastic welder.

DataTouch Launches VINAnonymize

Technology developed to protect personally identifiable information (PII).

Valvoline Global Operations Unveils Revolutionary Motor Oil: Restore & Protect

The new motor oil removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage.

Mayhew Tools Introduces High-Visibility Screwdrivers

Mayhew Steel Products has introduced new high-visibility fluorescent orange- and green-handled screwdrivers to their made in the USA screwdriver product line.

Snap-on Lights Up New Year with Innovative Lighting Tools

Snap-on is lighting up the new year with three new light tools for technicians on the go.

