New Products of the Week - BodyShop Business

New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA Expo

The Octa-Flex is a radical new two-post lift design that features two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

Read more here.

Polyvance Releases Compression Roller for Plastic Welds

Polyvance’s new 6144 Compression Roller reduces the finishing time and improves the strength of plastic welds.

Read more here.

Kent Automotive Introduces Triac ST Heat Gun

The Triac ST professional heat gun that is ideal for professional welding, shrinking and molding various thermoplastics when repairing plastic car parts.

Read more here.

Polyvance Releases New Airless Welding Tip

Polyvance’s new 6033 Scimitar Welding Tip is designed to weld plastic with flat welding strips using an airless plastic welder.

Read more here.

DataTouch Launches VINAnonymize

Technology developed to protect personally identifiable information (PII).

Read more here.

Valvoline Global Operations Unveils Revolutionary Motor Oil: Restore & Protect

The new motor oil removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage.

Read more here.

Mayhew Tools Introduces High-Visibility Screwdrivers

Mayhew Steel Products has introduced new high-visibility fluorescent orange- and green-handled screwdrivers to their made in the USA screwdriver product line.

Read more here.

Snap-on Lights Up New Year with Innovative Lighting Tools

Snap-on is lighting up the new year with three new light tools for technicians on the go.

Read more here.

Associations

Women in Auto Care Announces 2024 Leadership Conference Agenda

The 2024 Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference will take place Feb. 20-22, 2024 at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto  Care Association, has unveiled its agenda for the 2024 Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference Feb. 20-22, 2024 at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Under the theme “Innovate and Impact,” the conference is poised to deliver an immersive experience, featuring a dynamic lineup of events and sessions meticulously crafted to empower, inspire and nurture leadership excellence within the automotive aftermarket. 

Read Full Article

PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represent more than 12 million vehicles in new coverage.

By Jason Stahl
GM-Honda Begin Commercial Production at Hydrogen Fuel Cell Joint Venture

GM and Honda’s 50-50 joint venture production facility, FCSM, is the first large-scale manufacturing joint venture to build fuel cells.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Body Consolidation Review 2023: Growth Never Rests

The collision repair industry has shown impressive resilience amidst a downturn in global M&A activity.

By Raul Salinas
Global EV Sales Expected to Triple in 2024

Americans are expected to buy close to 1.3 million electric vehicles this year, or 10% of global sales.

By AMN Staff

Hunter Engineering Announces Passing of Longtime Sales VP

Dave Smith was instrumental in leading Hunter through a period of great growth.

By Jason Stahl
Enterprise Reports Length of Rental Continues to Decline

Enterprise is reporting that LOR continues to decline for collision-related rentals, with overall LOR for in Q4 2023 at 17.7 days, a one-day decline from Q4 2022.

By Jason Stahl
BASF Replaces Traditional Certification Process with Blended Learning Approach

BASF has announced a new blended learning approach to its certification process in place of two-day, in-person training.

By Jason Stahl
Kaizen Glass Solutions Training Program Accredited by AGSC

Kaizen Glass Solutions announced that its auto glass training program has been granted accreditation by the Auto Glass Safety Council.

By Jason Stahl