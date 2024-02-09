People on the Move

Certified Collision Group Appoints New CEO

Certified Collision Group has announced the appointment of Michelle Sullivan as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2024.

Repairify Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Craig Edmonds is is now president of asTech, Cris Hollingsworth is co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings and Rick Keister is co-chairman of the board.

CIECA Announces 2024 Board of Trustees Officers

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hires New Marketing Assistant

Carlisle Fluid Technologies announced that Verona Faya has joined Carlisle Fluid Technologies as marketing assistant.

GM Announces New Leadership at Customer Care and Aftersales

General Motors has named David Marsh as global VP of Customer Care and Aftersales, with Jennifer Goforth replacing him as executive director North America Sales, Service and Marketing.

