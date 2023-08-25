Top 5 Stories of the Week

Hunter Expands Supply Capabilities in Missouri, Mississippi

Over the past 12 months, Hunter has made a number of significant changes at its St. Louis headquarters and production plants in Mississippi to ease supply strains and keep products moving.

Read more here.

Fix Auto USA Expands to Texas

Fix Auto Houston is the first Fix Auto USA location in Texas, which is the 15th state that the growing collision brand has expanded to.

Read more here.

Axalta Introduces Axalta NetJet Digital Paint Technology

Axalta NextJet enables design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and allows customers to create patterns, details and images in a sustainable way.

Read more here.

Wesco Group Acquires Sav On Supplies

Sav On Supplies has been servicing the greater Los Angeles market for the past 23 years.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Collision Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash.

Read more here.