 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Dec. 11.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Body Bangin’: I Thought We Were Doing It Right with Josh Piccione

Related Articles

Micki Woods interviews Josh Piccione on repairing vehicles correctly — according to manufacturer guidelines.

Watch or listen here.

We’re Still Looking for the Oldest Body Shop in America!

There’s still time to tell us about the history of your auto body shop!

Read more here.

This Could Be Your Last Text

A sign I saw on the highway that said “This Could Be Your Last Text” reminded me of my son’s recent car wreck.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Five New Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision announced five new closings with the acquisition of Colorado Auto Body in Aurora, Denver, Castle Rock and Littleton, Colo.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has acquired Adams Collision in Chicago, which includes four collision repair centers serving customers in northwest Chicagoland.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Now Second Largest Collision Provider in Denver

Focus Advisors is reporting that Classic Collision has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Focus Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions advisory firm who represented Colorado Auto Body in its recent sale and most of Classic Collision’s Denver-area acquisitions, is reporting that Classic Collision in just the last year has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market. Now with 15 shops in the Denver and Fort Collins areas, Classic is only second to Caliber in terms of its footprint in this high-growth and attractive MSA.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Driven Brands Launches Driven Advantage Marketplace

The new B2B digital marketplace will connect Driven Brands’ 5,000-plus automotive corporate locations, shop owners, franchises and affiliates with more than 80,000 handpicked products from third-party suppliers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kaeser, JEB Four Unveil New Dragster for 2024 Season

Kaeser Compressors and JEB Four Racing are proud to present a redesigned dragster for the 2024 season.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

The group received two important recognitions regarding marketing excellence and outstanding achievements across innovation, product launch, supply chain and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision Shares 2023 Best of the Blogs

SUN Collision’s blogs on its website help technicians and shop owners speed up efficiency and enhance overall value for their businesses.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi is offering training courses to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PGW Auto Glass Expands with Two New Distribution Centers

PGW Auto Glass announced the opening of new distribution centers in Phoenix, Ariz., and Scranton, Pa.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Gerber Donates Recycled Ride at Leadership Conference

Gerber Collision & Glass of Ft. Lauderdale kicked off The Boyd Group’s recent Leadership Conference by donating a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-area woman.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Outgoing, Incoming ASE Executives Address Industry

Tim Zilke, who will be retiring as president and CEO of ASE, and his replacement, Dave Johnson, look back at the past and forward at the future of ASE.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers