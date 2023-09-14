Association News

SCRS RDE Registration Now Open

Register now to take advantage of discounted pricing options available for those who register online before Friday, Sept. 29.

AASP/NJ to Host Two Events in September

The AASP/NJ announced it will be hosting a golf outing and educational event in September.

Auto Care Association Supports LKQ, Keystone in Patent Fight

The association believes that minimal design changes should not grant OEMs a monopoly over individual replacement parts for the useful life of the vehicle.

Auto Care Association to Host Webinar on Inflation and Inventory Trends

Mike Chung will share survey results of Auto Care Association members on how companies across the value chain have adapted their pricing practices, inventory and supply chain management.

Auto Care Advisory Committee Applications Now Open

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association.

ACPN Now Accepting 2024 Scholarship Applications

The Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN), a community of the Auto Care Association, announced that the 2024 ACPN Scholarship is now open to applicants.

Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Achieves Record Year

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, set a new record for its scholarship program, distributing 86 awards in both cash scholarships and starter toolkits.

