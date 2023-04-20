Consolidator Report

Focus Advisors Represents Action CARSTAR in Sale to CollisionRight

Focus Advisors announced the successful sale of a three-shop Ohio-based MSO to CollisionRight.

CARSTAR Shanafelt Opens in Texas

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Shanafelt in Seguin, Texas.

Maaco Greenville Gifts Free Paint Job to Veterans of Foreign Wars

Maaco Greenville was proud to gift the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army Cannon Boom.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Twin Cities

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Suburban Auto Body in Little Canada, Minn.

Absolute Collision, IDS Automotive Partner with Trade School

Absolute Collision and IDS Automotive have partnered with Aspire Trade High School in Huntersville, N.C., to develop a collision education center within the school.

Fix Auto San Marcos Opens in California

Francisco Cid Del Prado, co-owner of Fix Auto San Marcos, has spent over 32 years in the automotive industry as an employee of multiple shops.

Art City Auto Body Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Art City Auto Body in Springville, Utah.

