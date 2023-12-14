Consolidator Report

Classic Collision Adds Five New Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision announced five new closings with the acquisition of Colorado Auto Body in Aurora, Denver, Castle Rock and Littleton, Colo.

Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has acquired Adams Collision in Chicago, which includes four collision repair centers serving customers in northwest Chicagoland.

Classic Collision Now Second Largest Collision Provider in Denver

Focus Advisors is reporting that Classic Collision has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market.

Driven Brands Launches Driven Advantage Marketplace

The new B2B digital marketplace will connect Driven Brands’ 5,000-plus automotive corporate locations, shop owners, franchises and affiliates with more than 80,000 handpicked products from third-party suppliers.

Gerber Donates Recycled Ride at Leadership Conference

Gerber Collision & Glass of Ft. Lauderdale kicked off The Boyd Group’s recent Leadership Conference by donating a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-area woman.

CARSTAR Scola’s Honors Teammates at Holiday Party

CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center Owners Lou and Tony Scola recently honored their team members for their tenure and special accomplishments at their annual holiday party.

