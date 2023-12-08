New Products of the Week

Snap-on Unveils Two New Portable Ram Kits

Snap-on’s new 4-ton and 10-ton portable ram kits help technicians perform basic tasks like spreading, clamping, lifting, pressing and more.

AIRCAT Announces New 6205 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6205 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-HP motor that produces 25,000 RPMs.

AIRCAT Announces New 6250 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6250 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-hp motor that produces 18,000 RPM free speed.

Clore Automotive Debuts Next-Gen Jump Starter & Power Supply

The JNC345 is an ideal shop tool, combining robust jump-starting power with numerous features that deliver utility and convenience.

WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, has added 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection.

PRT Launches Seven New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represents nearly four million vehicles in new coverage.

Hunter’s Latest Wheel Alignment Spec Database Now Available

Semi-annual specification update includes 960-plus new and updated vehicles.

Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities.

