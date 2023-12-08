 New Products of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Snap-on Unveils Two New Portable Ram Kits

Related Articles

Snap-on’s new 4-ton and 10-ton portable ram kits help technicians perform basic tasks like spreading, clamping, lifting, pressing and more.

Read more here.

AIRCAT Announces New 6205 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6205 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-HP motor that produces 25,000 RPMs.

Read more here.

AIRCAT Announces New 6250 Mini Angle Die Grinder

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. introduces the AIRCAT 6250 1/4″ Mini Angle Die Grinder featuring a powerful .3-hp motor that produces 18,000 RPM free speed.

Read more here.

Clore Automotive Debuts Next-Gen Jump Starter & Power Supply

The JNC345 is an ideal shop tool, combining robust jump-starting power with numerous features that deliver utility and convenience.

Read more here.

WAI Announces New Part Numbers

WAI, a leading parts manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket, has added 25 new part numbers across their extensive catalog and parts selection.

Read more here.

PRT Launches Seven New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represents nearly four million vehicles in new coverage.

Read more here.

Hunter’s Latest Wheel Alignment Spec Database Now Available

Semi-annual specification update includes 960-plus new and updated vehicles.

Read more here.

Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

Events

WIN Conference Registration Now Open

This year’s conference, themed “Dream Out Loud”, will be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration is now open for the 2024 WIN Conference, one of the collision repair industry’s most anticipated leadership and management forums.

This year’s conference, featuring the theme of “Dream Out Loud", will be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Insurer Report Card Survey Deadline Coming Up

Time is running out for collision repairers to grade the performance of auto insurers in their state.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC to Host Three Golf Fundraisers in 2024

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Honors Thomas Baunach with National Award

BodyShop Business recently recognized Thomas Baunach, an ASE-certified collision technician from Bethlehem, Pa., with the 2023 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Are You the Oldest Body Shop in America?

We’re looking for the oldest auto body shop in America. Is it you?

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE Touts Benefits of Entry-Level Certification for Employers

ASE Entry Level certification gives employers confidence that they’re hiring individuals with the knowledge and ability to become high-performing employees.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Updates BOT Estimating Tool

Shop managers can now better maximize usage and benefits from the estimate analysis tool.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST 2024 Attendee Badge Registration Now Open

Individuals can now start registering for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show to be held March 15-17, 2024 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston

ProColor Collision announced that two new ProColor Collision locations in Houston are the latest to join ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers