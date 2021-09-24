Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

The campaign raised $15,833, with a special thanks to Color Compass and BASF for kickstarting the campaign with a $10,000 donation.

Crash Champions Names Michael Casula Chief Information Officer

In this role, Casula will provide leadership and strategic direction in building and supporting Crash Champions’ technology infrastructure and business processes.

Gerber Collision & Glass Expands to Iowa

This acquisition marks the Boyd Group’s entry into its 31st state in the U.S.

CARSTAR Announces Opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers.

Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Morey’s Collision Repair in Norco, Calif., and the opening of a Las Vegas, Nev., brownfield location.