Connect with us

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The campaign raised $15,833, with a special thanks to Color Compass and BASF for kickstarting the campaign with a $10,000 donation.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Names Michael Casula Chief Information Officer

In this role, Casula will provide leadership and strategic direction in building and supporting Crash Champions’ technology infrastructure and business processes.

Read more here.

Gerber Collision & Glass Expands to Iowa

This acquisition marks the Boyd Group’s entry into its 31st state in the U.S.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Announces Opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Morey’s Collision Repair in Norco, Calif., and the opening of a Las Vegas, Nev., brownfield location.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Crash Champions Enters Nebraska Market

Crash Champions has entered the Nebraska market through the acquisition of Inter-Tech Collision Centers.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: asTech Announces Launch of OEM Scan Reports

News: Axalta Announces Bright Futures Scholarship Recipients

News: Dynabrade Acquires Strategic Supplier Manth Manufacturing

Consolidators: Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal

Advertisement

on

Consolidator Report

on

Videos of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Videos of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran

News: PPG Announces Launch of PPG Knowledge College
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

RBL Products, Inc.

RBL Products, Inc.
Contact: Nick RieserFax: 859-578-8336
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!
Connect
BodyShop Business