Consolidator Report

Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal
The campaign raised $15,833, with a special thanks to Color Compass and BASF for kickstarting the campaign with a $10,000 donation.
Crash Champions Names Michael Casula Chief Information Officer
In this role, Casula will provide leadership and strategic direction in building and supporting Crash Champions’ technology infrastructure and business processes.
Gerber Collision & Glass Expands to Iowa
This acquisition marks the Boyd Group’s entry into its 31st state in the U.S.
CARSTAR Announces Opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision
CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers
Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers.
Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada
Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Morey’s Collision Repair in Norco, Calif., and the opening of a Las Vegas, Nev., brownfield location.