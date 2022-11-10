 Consolidator Report
Consolidator Report

CARSTAR Honors Veterans Within Network

Driven Glass Honors Veteran Across Family of Brands

Managing Your Shop's Profitability and Productivity

How auto body shops can trim costs without compromising quality in the face of inflation and rising costs.

Electric Vehicle Training: Where to Find It

Where you can find and sign up for electric vehicle training.

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Presentation

Click Here to Read More
Crash Champions presented two cars to veterans, a 2018 KIA Optima and a 2019 KIA Soul, donated by GEICO.

Read more here.

ABRA Takes Part in R.E.D. Fridays to Celebrate Veterans in Network

R.E.D Fridays began to have those back home wear an article of red clothing to “Remember Everyone Deployed.”

Read more here.

Crash Champions Enters West Texas Market

Crash Champions has expanded to the West Texas market through the acquisition of Collision King, a leading MSO in Lubbock, Texas. 

Read more here.

Auto Glass Now Expands with Three New Locations

Each new Auto Glass Now is a premier shop equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that provides same-day glass repair, replacement and calibration.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Colorado Group Participates in Career Fair

CARSTAR announced that the Colorado CARSTAR Business Group recently participated in the Annual Fall Career Fair at Lincoln College of Technology in Denver, Colo.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Ranks 85th on Franchise Times Top 500 List

Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 500 placed CARSTAR 85th on the list.

Read more here.

Classic Adds Third Location in N.C., Expands Again in Texas

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Smitty’s Collision in Mooresville, N.C., and a CARSTAR franchise in Houston, Texas.

Read more here.

