Consolidators: CARSTAR Honors Veterans Within Network
News
Consolidator Report
Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Presentation
Crash Champions presented two cars to veterans, a 2018 KIA Optima and a 2019 KIA Soul, donated by GEICO.
ABRA Takes Part in R.E.D. Fridays to Celebrate Veterans in Network
R.E.D Fridays began to have those back home wear an article of red clothing to “Remember Everyone Deployed.”
Crash Champions Enters West Texas Market
Crash Champions has expanded to the West Texas market through the acquisition of Collision King, a leading MSO in Lubbock, Texas.
Auto Glass Now Expands with Three New Locations
Each new Auto Glass Now is a premier shop equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that provides same-day glass repair, replacement and calibration.
CARSTAR Colorado Group Participates in Career Fair
CARSTAR announced that the Colorado CARSTAR Business Group recently participated in the Annual Fall Career Fair at Lincoln College of Technology in Denver, Colo.
CARSTAR Ranks 85th on Franchise Times Top 500 List
Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise Times Top 500 placed CARSTAR 85th on the list.
Classic Adds Third Location in N.C., Expands Again in Texas
Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Smitty’s Collision in Mooresville, N.C., and a CARSTAR franchise in Houston, Texas.
